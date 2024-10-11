PMP held for conducting illegal foetal tests

Kamareddy:Task Force police have taken into custody private medical practitioner Balla Ravi in Rajampet village on Thursday for allegedly conducting foetal tests. Acting on credible information, police raided the first aid centre and discovered machinery intended for tests. It is reported that the accused has been performing these tests for the last few months.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating. Recently, a doctor from Kamareddy was arrested by Maharashtra police on charges of conducting illegal foetal tests.