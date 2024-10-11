 Top
Home » News » Crime

PMP held for conducting illegal foetal tests

Crime
DC Correspondent
10 Oct 2024 7:56 PM GMT
A senior government doctor said, There has been some improvement in medical facilities and infrastructure in rural areas.
x
Task Force police have taken into custody private medical practitioner Balla Ravi in Rajampet village on Thursday for allegedly conducting foetal tests. (Representational Image. DC File Photo)

Kamareddy:Task Force police have taken into custody private medical practitioner Balla Ravi in Rajampet village on Thursday for allegedly conducting foetal tests. Acting on credible information, police raided the first aid centre and discovered machinery intended for tests. It is reported that the accused has been performing these tests for the last few months.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating. Recently, a doctor from Kamareddy was arrested by Maharashtra police on charges of conducting illegal foetal tests.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
private medical practitioner illegal foetal tests 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick