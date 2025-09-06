Peddler Held Under PD Act

Hyderabad:Hyderabad collector Dasari Harichandana has ordered the preventive detention of Lakhan Singh, charged with more than 30 cases in law and order and Excise police stations.

Excise officials said Singh, from Dhoolpet, has been running a large-scale ganja trade network. He procures consignments from his Odisha-based network and sells them to peddlers in Dhoolpet.

Singh was arrested thrice by the Excise task force in the last eight months and teams led by Anji Reddy had seizures of 25 kg, 27 kg, and 26 kg of contraband in separate cases.



The preventive detention orers were served to Singh by Dhoolpet excise sub-inspector Madhubabu. Earlier, Angur Bai, another ganja trader from Dhoolpet, was also booked under the PD Act and remains in jail.





Ganja seized from university hostel

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar special operations police, along with the Mokila police, apprehended 10 individuals, including eight students who tested positive for marijuana following a raid on a private university hostel in Shankarpally on Thursday night. The police said around 300 grams of marijuana was seized from the location. A case has been booked and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and network.



Soldier stopped at RGIA for live bullet



Hyderabad:In what turned out to be a misunderstanding, the RGIA police caught an air passenger from Kolkata for carrying a live bullet in his bag. The man turned out to be a soldier. The incident occurred on September 3, when the soldier was travelling from Kolkata to Kochi via Hyderabad. During the baggage screening, officials found the bullet and informed the police. On questioning and thorough checking of documents, police learnt that the passenger was a soldier, and allowed him to go.



Pregnant woman found murdered

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old pregnant woman was found murdered in an open land, Jawaharnagar police said on Saturday. The victim, Manemma, wife of late Ramesh from Jammigadda, was reported missing by her daughter on September 3.

Their search for Manemma led the police to an isolated spot, where the body was found in a highly decomposed state. Police suspect that Manemma, who was two months pregnant, was murdered by unidentified persons at the location itself. After forensic and CLUES teams completed their investigations, the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy. Efforts are on to establish the motive and identify the accused behind the killing.