Outrage in Odisha’s Cuttack after man allegedly electrocutes stray dog to death

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a man in the Shankarpur area in Odisha’s Cuttack city allegedly electrocuted a stray dog to death using an electrified fence around his property.

According to sources, the dog — a familiar presence in the neighborhood — had reportedly been defecating on the man’s property. In a bid to keep the animal away, the man installed an electric fence around his house. Tragically, the dog died upon coming into contact with the fence.

The brutal act has triggered anger and disbelief among local residents, who have demanded strict action against the accused. Outraged locals reported the incident to the police and the state’s electricity department. Acting swiftly, the authorities disconnected the power supply to the man’s house as a preliminary measure.

Animal rights activists have condemned the incident, calling for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws. “This is not just an act of cruelty — it reflects a dangerous lack of compassion. Justice must be served,” said a local activist.

An investigation is currently underway, and the accused could face charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The community has also called for increased awareness about the ethical treatment of animals, stressing the importance of coexistence and compassion for all living beings.