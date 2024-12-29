Operation Dhoolpet: 14 Raids, 321 Kgs of Ganja Seized, 71 Cases Filed

Hyderabad:V.B. Kamlasan Reddy, director, state excise and enforcement, said that the force had eradicated 95 per cent of ganja menace in Dhoolpet and surrounding areas. “The situation is totally under control,” he said on Saturday.

Under ‘Operation Dhoolpet’, started on July 16, the special investigation teams (SIT) had arrested several peddlers, because of which top drug suppliers had moved away to areas like Nanakramguda and Kukatpally.

“Our IT cells keeping a watch on the suppliers who migrated out of Dhoolpet. We will get them very soon,” Kamalasan Reddy said.

Peddlers were selling ganja and using online payment and delivery services, which complicated the enforcement effort. He said the excise personnel had identified over 66 hotspots which were under SIT surveillance.

Under Op Dhoolpet from July 16, 14 joint raids had been conducted, leading to booking 71 case and arrest of 317 suppliers and peddlers. The personnel seized 321 kgs of dry ganja. Besides, excise personnel had destroyed 561 kg dry ganja, 3 kg opium and 7 kg ganja-laced chocolates.