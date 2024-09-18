Online Sex Racket Busted, 5 Held

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam city police have busted an online sex racket and arrested five persons, including a woman. They also rescued three women.

Police said web designer Ravada Kamaraju (A2), alias Deepak, created a website Finbestclass.com. He sourced names of agents and their phone numbers from Locanto website.



Those visiting the website ended up consulting one Kamaraju, who provided them pictures of the women and subsequently their contacts.



Police got wind of the racket and took Kamaraju and two of his friends into custody from a rented house in Lawson’s Bay Colony on Tuesday.



Confessing to the crime, Kamaraju gave a list of 34 agents who sourced women for commercial sex. Following this, police arrested Badi Ramu, Maturi Ramesh, Mangesh Suryavamsi and Alisha Subhadra, apart from Kamaraju.



Police also rescued three women.

