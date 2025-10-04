Odisha: Woman Allegedly Abducted by Truck Driver in Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly abducted by a truck driver near the Charampa Reserve Police Line in Bhadrak district, Odisha, on Wednesday night, sparking public outrage. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Reports say the truck driver stopped after spotting the woman alone on a shopping complex porch and forcibly pulled her into the vehicle. Eyewitnesses alerted police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Arupa Abhishek Behera, Additional Superintendent of Police (Bhadrak), stated that preliminary findings suggest the woman was reportedly not in a stable mental condition at the time of the abduction. Members of the Truck Drivers’ Association are being questioned as part of the probe.

The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety, with residents questioning night patrolling and security measures near key public spaces. Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and all steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the culprit.