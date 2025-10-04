 Top
Home » News » Crime

Odisha: Woman Allegedly Abducted by Truck Driver in Bhadrak

Crime
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
4 Oct 2025 10:12 AM IST

Reports say the truck driver stopped after spotting the woman alone on a shopping complex porch and forcibly pulled her into the vehicle

Odisha: Woman Allegedly Abducted by Truck Driver in Bhadrak
x
CCTV footage shows the woman stands alone on the porch of a shopping complex moments before being abducted (Photo by arrangement)

Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly abducted by a truck driver near the Charampa Reserve Police Line in Bhadrak district, Odisha, on Wednesday night, sparking public outrage. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Reports say the truck driver stopped after spotting the woman alone on a shopping complex porch and forcibly pulled her into the vehicle. Eyewitnesses alerted police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Arupa Abhishek Behera, Additional Superintendent of Police (Bhadrak), stated that preliminary findings suggest the woman was reportedly not in a stable mental condition at the time of the abduction. Members of the Truck Drivers’ Association are being questioned as part of the probe.

The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety, with residents questioning night patrolling and security measures near key public spaces. Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and all steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the culprit.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
abducted abduction case woman abducted Odisha crime news 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X