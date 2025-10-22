Odisha: Senior BJD Leader Among 12 Arrested In High-profile Lawyer Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, Odisha’s Berhampur Police on Wednesday arrested former MLA and Ganjam district BJD president Bikram Panda for his alleged involvement in the crime.

With Panda’s arrest, the number of people taken into custody in connection with the case rose to 12. The others include former Berhampur Mayor Siba Shankar Das (alias Pintu Das), corporator Malay Bisoi, student leader Madan Dalei, two hired sharpshooters, a local firearm handler, and a person who allegedly kept watch on the victim’s movements. Investigators indicated that more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

According to police sources, nearly 100 individuals were questioned and over 70 CCTV clips examined as part of the extensive investigation. A team led by Berhampur Superintendent Of Police (SP) Saravana Vivek M reached Bikram Panda’s residence late Tuesday night, took him in for questioning, and later produced him before the Berhampur court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 6, during Kumar Purnima, one of Berhampur’s most celebrated festivals, when Pitabas Panda was attacked and killed. Police suspect that political rivalry, business interests, and personal enmity could be the driving motives behind the murder.

“Political competition, commercial disputes and personal animosities appear to be at the root of this heinous crime,” SP Vivek said, adding that further investigation will reveal more details.

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal has strongly condemned the arrest, alleging political vendetta.

“We heard the SP’s briefing — there is absolutely no evidence against Bikram Panda. This is a politically motivated move to intimidate BJD leaders,” said party spokesperson Pramila Mallick.

“The BJP, fearing defeat in the upcoming Nuapada Assembly bypoll, is resorting to such cheap tactics to demoralize us,” she added, asserting that the BJD would still win the seat.