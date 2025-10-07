Odisha Police Officer Killed While Rescuing Tourists From Wild Boar Attack

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident at Barunei in Odisha’s Khurda district, a police officer lost his life on Sunday while rescuing a group of tourists trapped by a herd of wild boars.

According to reports, five tourists had climbed a tree in panic after being chased by wild boars in the forested area near Barunei Hills — a popular weekend destination known for its temple and natural trails. On receiving an SOS call, teams from the Fire Services Department, Forest Department, and local police rushed to the spot to initiate a rescue operation.

During the operation, one police officer reportedly went missing after bravely attempting to drive away the animals to secure the area for rescue. His body was later recovered, and officials confirmed that he had died in the line of duty. The stranded tourists were subsequently rescued safely by the joint team. The incident has sparked deep sorrow across the district, with residents and fellow officers mourning the loss of a policeman who laid down his life while saving others.

Senior officials have launched an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the tragedy. The body of the deceased officer has been sent for post-mortem, and the district administration has conveyed condolences to his family, acknowledging his courage and sacrifice.

Authorities are also assessing measures to prevent similar incidents, as human-wildlife encounters have been on the rise in forest fringes of Khurda and adjoining districts.