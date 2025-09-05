Odisha Man Killed In Blast While Installing Newly Purchased Gas Cylinder

Bhubaneswar: A powerful gas cylinder explosion ripped through a house in Bagda village under Digapahandi block of Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday, killing one person and leaving a neighbouring youth critically injured.

The blast occurred while the cylinder was being connected for cooking, blowing off the roof of resident Dolly Panigrahi’s kitchen and damaging adjacent houses.

According to reports, Dolly had recently purchased a new cylinder and had sought help from a neighbour to install it. During the process, the cylinder exploded with such intensity that it left the assisting youth severely injured.

The victim was rushed to Berhampur for advanced treatment, where his condition remains critical.