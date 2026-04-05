Odisha: Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Differently-abled Daughter, Survivor Gives Birth Baby Girl

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Sunday arrested man for allegedly sexually abusing his differently-abled young daughter in the Rasol area of Dhenkanal district.

The case came to light after family members noticed physical changes in the victim, prompting medical examination. Authorities later confirmed that she was pregnant. She was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal, where she recently delivered a baby girl.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused had been exploiting his daughter’s vulnerability over a prolonged period. Acting on the complaint, Rasol Police registered a case under relevant provisions of law and swiftly apprehended the accused.

Following preliminary interrogation, the accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the region, with local residents and civil society groups condemning the crime and demanding stringent punishment. Many have also called for stronger safeguards and monitoring mechanisms to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly those with disabilities, within domestic spaces.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway, including the collection of medical and forensic evidence to strengthen the case.

The incident once again raises serious concerns about the safety of women and persons with disabilities, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness, timely intervention, and robust institutional support systems to prevent such crimes.