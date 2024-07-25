Odisha journalist ends life, husband arrested on harassment charge

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha police on Thursday arrested her husband of a lady journalist who allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by him.

Sridhar Jena, husband of journalist Madhumia Parida, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members at Dhauli Police station here in the city.

The family members of the deceased lady journalist Madhumita Parida alleged murder. Madhumita's husband was arrested under the new sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Madhumita worked for a web channel for over five years.

On Monday, the family members of the deceased had lodged a complaint at Dhauli police station after Madhumita tried to end her life by consuming phenyl. Madhumita was aggrieved after her husband allegedly ignored her and maintained illicit relationships with multiple girls. The matter was resolved at the police station.

Madhumita’s husband, who works in the Indian Air Force, had submitted an undertaking in the police station declaring that he would not abuse or assault her and discontinue his relationship with other girls.

After the incident, there was again dispute between the couple after Madhumita got to know that Sridhar was married previously after she found some divorce papers at home. She also found that her husband had “illicit relationships” with other girls.

On Wednesday evening, Madhumita ended her life by jumping before a running train near Bhubaneswar railway station.

“There was a dispute and it was resolved at the police station level. However, we suspect Sirdhar and his brother are involved in the killing of my daughter. Police should investigate the matter. My daughter recently came to know about Sridhar’s previous marriage. We want stern action against him,” said Madhumita's father.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh said, “The duo was staying at Lingipur area. Husband Sridhar, who works in the Air Force, was staying at another place. After marriage, Madhumita alleged frequent disturbances between them. On July 23, Madhumita lodged a complaint with Dhauli Police alleging that her husband had returned to Odisha on holiday for the last 12 days, but he is ignoring her.”

Singh further said that the deceased had alleged that she was feeling mentally harassed as Sridhar was threatening to give her divorce. “Later, the couple submitted in writing at the police station that the situation between them was normal and had no grievances. It appears that there was some dispute between them. The deceased saw something in Sridhar’s phone and learnt that he had some relationship with other women. It is for this reason that she was disturbed. Yesterday, her body was recovered from the railway tracks,” said Singh.

Singh said that Sridhar’s mobile phone had been seized and CCTV footage is being checked to analyse the movement of the deceased.

“It appears that there were some problems in their relationship. Sridhar was threatening to give her divorce. Dhauli Police today arrested Sridhar and produced him before court. During investigation, we will establish whether Sridhar was earlier married or not,” the Bhubaneswar DCP added.