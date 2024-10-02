Odisha: 3 arrested in 'loot and gang rape' incident in Bhubaneswar apartment

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Wednesday arrested three individuals in connection with the horrific incident of alleged burglary and gang rape of a woman in her apartment in the Maitri Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

According to police reports, the crime occurred in the early hours of Monday when the woman was home with her young daughter. The attackers allegedly barged into the apartment, committed the heinous crime, and looted valuables, including her gold earrings and mobile phone.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City Police Commissioner, S. Dev Datta Singh, confirmed the arrest of three suspects. He stated that two of the accused entered the house, while the third remained outside to assist them.

“The assailants had stolen a mobile phone from the victim’s residence a day before the incident. Upon noticing that the balcony door was frequently left unlocked, they devised a plan to return and carry out the burglary and assault,” Singh explained at a press conference.

The two main suspects, who were identified as repeat offenders with extensive criminal backgrounds, allegedly held the woman at knifepoint and assaulted her.

The CP Singh noted, “The accused are hardened criminals with multiple cases pending against them. Capturing them posed a significant challenge, as they were residing in the vicinity of the crime scene.”

The suspects were identified as Bikash Nayak, Jaga Singh, and Tukuna Nayak. Tukuna, who works as an auto-rickshaw driver, reportedly played a supporting role in the crime. The police has seized mobile phones and a knife from their possession.

“Two of the accused, who carried out the sexual assault, have previous criminal records and have been imprisoned on multiple occasions. Despite their release on bail, they resumed their involvement in criminal activities,” Singh added.

The traumatic incident unfolded around 2 am when the 27-year-old victim was asleep in her apartment. After confirming that no male members were present in the home, the burglars allegedly threatened the woman and her daughter at knifepoint. The attackers then proceeded to gang-rape her while her two-year-old daughter was in the room. They also threatened to harm the child if the victim disclosed the crime to anyone.