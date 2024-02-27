Odisha: 2 Workers Killed As Iron Structure Caves In During Nalco’s Expansion Work

Bhubaneswar: At least two contractual workers engaged in the ongoing expansion work of National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) at Damanjodi in Odisha died on Tuesday due to a freak accident.

As per initial reports, three workers were busy carrying out heavy iron-rod binding works when the mishap occurred. Sources said the workers were reportedly trapped under the iron-rods after they fell on them during the binding work.

Several other workers, who were working at some distance from the mishap spot, survived. With the help of a crane, the workers were rescued from under the iron-rods.

The deceased were identified as Sama Rajvansi (44) and Sanat Kunai (34) – all residents of Jharkhand.

Reports said another worker, A Ansari (32), sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a local medical college and hospital there.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap was yet to be ascertained, sources said the work contractor’s laxity to ensure strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) accounted for the loss of life. The locals also observed that authorities of Nalco should have kept a vigil on work executing contractors so as to avoid such mishaps.

There was, however, no official comment on the matter from the side of Nalco authorities.

Meanwhile, till the last report came in, the local Damanjodi police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot and started an investigation.