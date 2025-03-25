Nigerian nabbed with 7gm cocaine

Hyderabad:The central zone task force and Kachiguda police arrested Ngwuchukwu Godwin Ifeanyi alias Godwin (34), a Nigerian national staying in Ibrahimpatnam, and seized seven grams of cocaine from his possession. Task force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra said Godwin was waiting for a customer when he was arrested. Godwin had come to India in 2015 on a student visa and joined a pharmacy college in Kakinada but entered the drug trade. His student visa expired in 2016 he was illegally overstaying in India, the DCP said.



Godwin used to procure synthetic drugs from Mumbai or Bengaluru. Financial transactions showed that Godwin took money online and had consumers and peddlers in other states. He used to deliver the drugs by ‘dead drops’ avoiding contact with consumers and peddlers.

He was previously arrested in May 2022 by the Dhoolpet prohibition and excise police. In January 2023, he was arrested by the Hayatnagar prohibition excise police.



Cops arrest Aaron Hospital director for forgery, cheating



Hyderabad:The Narsingi police on Monday arrested Dr Aleyamma Sebastian, a director of Aaron Hospital, on the charges of forgery and cheating. According to the police, complainant Sana Fatima has alleged that Dr Sebastian had illegally occupied her property, Aaron Hospital, in Manchirevula.

The complainant revealed that there is a rental agreement between the two parties, but it expired in 2021. Yet Dr Sebastian continued to stay in the premises. She claimed that the accused forged a rental deed and presented it to the District Medical and Health Office to fraudulently extend her tenancy.



The police acting on the complaint and preliminary investigation, which revealed the forged signatures, registered a case. They arrested Dr Sebastian on Monday and the court sent her on judicial custody.



Man falls from building, dies



Hyderabad:A 53-year-old man fell from an apartment on the second floor of Maharaj Towers in Miyapur, according to his wife P. Devi.

Based from Bheemavaram, Andhra Pradesh, Devi and her deceased husband Srinivasa Raju, 53, had come to Hyderabad a couple of days ago to visit their daughter Ramya.



According to Devi, while they family was having breakfast on Monday morning, her husband concluded his breakfast and went out, which was followed by a loud noise from outside. “When we rushed out, we found that Srinivasa Raju was lying unconscious on the ground,” she said in her statement.

She stated that her husband had been struggling with high blood pressure and sugar for the past six months and was experiencing stress over the same. She suspects that his health issues and ongoing stress may have led him to end his life. The Miyapur police are investigating the case.





Travel agency lodges compliant against client for duping Rs two lakh

Hyderabad:A cheating case booked against a man, who failed to pay a `2 lakh balance after hiring a vehicle for his trip to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The case was filed by one Ramesh Kalakuntla, managing director of Amrutha Caravan. Sathya Karthik had hired a vehicle at a daily rent of `1 lakh. He paid an advance `2 lakh, when the trip was extended to six days, Karthik informed that he would settle the bill on his return from Ayodhya.

However, he later claimed that he had sent the remaining amount. When Ramesh crosschecked he did not find any such payment.After efforts to contact his client went in vain, Ramesh lodged a case with Medipally police.





Private employee loses over Rs 21 lakh in investment scam

Hyderabad:A private employee lost `21 lakh to an investment scam. He was lured into a part-time job initially where he was asked to promote Indian brands and make good money. He was then directed to bitcoin trading where he invested `21,58,500 by way of 38 transactions. The Rachakonda Cybercrime police launched a probe and are investigating.

The 40-year-old victim is a private employee from Yadadri-Bhongir. He was contacted by one Veena Khatri offering part time job. The victim was instructed to open websites of premier products and promote them social media platforms. He was promised a payment ranging between `1,000 and `3,000 per day. To deposit the amount, he shared the bank details with one Sooraj Singh, who added him in a Telegram group and he was introduced to bitcoin trading. His first investment was `1,000 for which he received `1,400. This investment amount kept on increasing. In a span of three months and 38 transactions, he invested `21,56,834 overall for which he received a profit of `1,666. On realising that he was duped, he registered a complaint with Rachakonda cybercrime police.

Bodies of bikers found floating in Foxsagar

Hyderabad:The bodies of two persons were found floating in Foxsagar in Qutbhullapur on Monday night. It was suspected that they were two-wheeler riders who had lost their way and fallen into the lake.



Locals who spotted the bodies informed the Pet Basheerabad police.



Police retrieved the bodies and identified one of them as Nam Dev, 45, a resident of the nearby Umamaheshwar Colony. Police were inquiring with regard to the identity of the other victim.



The police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.



Two die, one hurt in Khammam road mishap



Khammam:Two persons died and another was injured in a road accident near Maddulapally early on Monday. The deceased were identified as P. Ramu (46) and K. Krishna Murthy (43), both residents of Danavaigudem in Khammam city. A third occupant, P. Naresh, sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the accident occurred around 12.30 am when the car in which the three were traveling lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. The victims were returning from Srishailam after a temple visit when the incident took place. Ramu, who was behind the wheel, died on the spot along with Krishna Murthy.

Naresh was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment. The rural police transported the bodies to the Government General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Preliminary investigation suggests drowsy driving may have led to the crash.