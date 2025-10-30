Newly-wed Man Murdered

Hyderabad:A 22-year-old pan shop owner, recently married, was brutally murdered in the Ghouse Nagar area under the Bandlaguda police station limits on Wednesday night. According to police, three to four unidentified assailants attacked Md. Mohsin, with knives and killed him on the spot. Mohsin had been married just 20 days ago.



Police suspect personal enmity as the possible motive behind the attack. Police teams reached the scene soon after the incident, cordoned off the area, and began collecting clues. Forensic experts are examining evidence to identify the killers. A case has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to trace the suspects. The motive is yet to be confirmed, officials said.



TG Waqf Board ranks 3rd on Umeed portal

Hyderabad:The Telangana Waqf Board has registered around 900 Waqf properties on the Umeed portal, securing the third position nationally. After taking charge as CEO on October 16, Mohammed Asadullah launched extensive training and awareness programmes for staff and district auditors to accelerate registrations.

Under the Umeed Rules 2025, staff designated as “makers” and “checkers” have been trained to guide Mutawallis and other stakeholders in uploading property details. Following a series of workshops, registration progress has increased significantly across districts.



Awareness programmes were organised in collaboration with the Telangana Sajjadanasheen Mutawallis and Khidmat Guzaran Association, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamaat-e-Islami. The sessions saw strong participation, with interactive discussions addressing concerns of Waqf custodians. The Religious associations were informed that the Waqf Board will extend full support for the district level awareness programs of Waqf properties registration on the Umeed portal.



45 sheep stolen in Bhongir



Hyderabad:A major sheep theft was reported from Vadaparthi village in Bhongir mandal, where unidentified persons stole 45 sheep from a farmer’s shed late on Tuesday night. According to a complaint lodged by Medaboina Mahesh at Bhongir Rural police station, he and his father, Medaboina Balayya, on October 28, took their flock for grazing and returned by evening.

When Mahesh visited the shed the next morning around 5 am, he found 45 sheep missing. Despite searching nearby areas, the animals could not be traced. Reviewing CCTV footage, the family saw four to five unidentified persons releasing the sheep and carrying them away on their shoulders. Bhongir Rural SI M. Anil Kumar said a case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and nab the culprits.



Techie booked for misconduct



Hyderabad:SR Nagar police have registered a case against a software engineer for allegedly misbehaving with a homemaker during a disturbance at Nature Mythri Apartments in Balkampet. According to police, the incident occurred on the night of October 26 when the accused, Srivarun Bommineni, a tech support specialist at Infosys and resident of Flat No. 502, was reportedly driving recklessly in an inebriated state and recording videos of residents.



When Madala Srilatha, 36, an HR executive, and her husband, who live in the same apartment complex, objected to his behaviour, Srivarun allegedly argued with them. As Srilatha intervened, he reportedly abused her, her mother-in-law, and her daughter using obscene language and issued threats.



Srilatha lodged a complaint at the SR Nagar police station the following day. Inspector T. Srinath Reddy confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused, and the investigation has been assigned to sub-inspector Madhusudhan.



Techie held for rape, assault

Hyderabad:A software employee who allegedly raped a woman, attacked her with scissors and threatened to pour acid on her if she complained, has been arrested by Panjagutta police. According to police, the accused, Anki Bhanu Prakash Goud alias Bhanu, 23, went to the victim’s apartment around 9.30 pm on October 26. He quarrelled with her roommates, then forcibly entered her bedroom, locked the door from inside, confined her and raped her.



After the assault, Bhanu allegedly attacked the victim with scissors, choked her and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident. She suffered bleeding injuries on her shoulders, hands and fingers. Once the accused left, she managed to escape with her roommates’ help and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman later lodged a complaint at Panjagutta police station. Her statement was recorded in the presence of the BHAROSA team. According to Panjagutta SHO M. Rama Krishna, the victim, who runs a small fashion studio, had recently joined a private firm as a technical support executive after suffering business losses.



She was staying in a shared flat in the city while supporting her elderly parents. The accused, whom she had met recently, had promised to marry her but had been harassing and assaulting her repeatedly, the officer said.



Police sent the victim for medical examination and counselling and launched a special operation to trace the accused. Bhanu Prakash was arrested from his native Musapet village in Mahabubnagar district and produced before the court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.