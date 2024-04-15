NEET Student Dies by Suicide Due to Exam Stress

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old NEET student died by suicide at his house in Springfield Colony in Quthbullapur on Saturday, reportedly after informing his friends of what he intended to do. He took the extreme step before his friends informed his family, police said.

Police said that the victim, Jaiswal, had left behind a suicide note in which he had expressed his anguish and mental state due to exam stress. Police said that Jaiswal had been unable to qualify in NEET twice earlier. He told his friends that he was under immense pressure due to the upcoming exams.

His father Aravind Jaiswal said, “He had never seemed so down before. He was bright and quick to learn. He wanted to pursue NEET out of his own interest and we never pressured him to study. However, he expressed feeling hopeless after failing NEET earlier. After we provided emotional support, he seemed to be back to his normal self."

"He was the oldest in our family. He was playful and very supportive of his sister,” the father said.

“Even during dinner, he seemed normal. We were asleep when the incident happened. We received a call from his friends at around 12.30 am, that he had messaged them about ending his life. Fearing the worst, I hurried to check on him, only to find that he had died by suicide.”

Police booked a case and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.