Nalgonda: Father of fluoride activist passes away

Nalgonda:Amshala Satyanarayana, father of Nalgonda’s well-known fluoride activist Amshala Swamy, passed away at his residence in Shivannagudem of Marriguda mandal on Sunday evening. He was 75.

Satyanarayana had been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few months. His son, Amshala Swamy, had passed away a year ago due to health complications following an accident, and since then, Satyanarayana had reportedly been in a state of depression.

Expressing his grief over the death, Dusherla Satyanarayana, founder of the Jala Sadhana Samithi, said that Satyanarayana had been a strong companion to his son during their fight against the fluoride crisis in Nalgonda. "He supported Swamy in every stage of the agitation," he added.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family soon.