Nagpur violence: Group of rioters molested woman constable, tried to disrobe her

A group of rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence that broke out in Nagpur city after protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials said on Wednesday.The mob also hurled petrol bombs at the police during the violence, they said, adding that the police have so far arrested 51 rioters and slapped a total of 57 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them, they said.Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district."Total five FIRs have been registered in Nagpur in connection with the violence. One of the FIRs filed at the Ganeshpeth police station says that a group of people gathered at the Bhaldarpura chowk in the city and started attacking the police personnel. The crowd also hurled petrol bombs and stones at the police staff," an official said."Taking advantage of the darkness, the group tried to touch a woman constable of the Riot Control Police (RCP) and her uniform, and tried to disrobe her. They used abusive language and passed vulgar remarks against other women police personnel. The rioters also made objectionable gestures towards them and attacked them," he said.Curfew continues to remain in force in many sensitive areas of the city in the wake of the violence.