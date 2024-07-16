Mystery shrouds death of Class V student

Suryapet: A Class V girl student of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Residential School at Dosapadu of Penphad mandal died under suspicious condition on Tuesday morning.



Kompalli Saraswathi, 10, was the daughter of Somaiah and Navya, residents of Machanapally of Nuthankal mandal.

Her parents received a phone call from the principal at 7.30 am, saying their daughter has fallen sick. They rushed to the school by 8.30 am, but their daughter was dead by that time. After seeing the parents, the hostel staff ran away from the scene.



Somaiah alleged that his daughter died due to negligence by the school staff. He said, his daughter had visited them on Wednesday and returned to the school on Friday. She was healthy on the day of her return to the school.



Principal K. Vijaya Kumari said Saraswathi had suffered high fever and fits on Monday night. “We tried to take her to a local RMP doctor on Tuesday morning, but she died on the way.” The body of the student has been shifted to Government General Hospital of Suryapet for autopsy.

Regional coordinator of BC Residential Schools Sk Shakeela visited the school and inquired about the incident. She announced that auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) of the residential school would be suspended for negligence of duty.

Responding to the death of the student, minister for BC welfare Ponnam Prabhakar directed secretary of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPBCREIS). He said that a family member of Saraswathi would be given a job in the society.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced Rs 2 lakh to the family of the student as an immediate relief.

Meanwhile, Democratic Students’ Organization (DSO) district secretary Bashipangu Sunil alleged that seven students of government residential schools had died in the district over last two years. Even Paracetamol tables were not available with ANM of the residential school.



