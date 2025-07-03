Mumbai: Transport Minister Finds Illegal Bike Taxi Operations In Undercover Check

Despite receiving an "official" assurance from a senior transport department official that bike taxis were not operating illegally in Mumbai, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik tried to verify it himself. After taking the decision, he personally booked a ride Rapido app and exposed the illegal operation of bike taxis in Mumbai. "I booked a ride from Mantralaya to Dadar using a different name," Sarnaik told mediapersons. "Within 10 minutes, a rider showed up outside Babu Genu Junction."

After the captain arrived at the place, Sarnaik revealed his identity and informed the rider that such services were not allowed in Mumbai.

He told the rider that he is the transport minister and that the rules have been made for the riders' own protection. Sarnaik then offered the captain Rs 500 as a goodwill gesture, saying "You came here, that's why I'm giving you this." However, the rider refused to accept the money. The app quoted Rs 195 as the fare for the ride.

The transport minister did not ask for filing any case against the biker. Reportedly, he told the rider that filing a case against someone like him would not help. "Our real focus is on taking action against those running these illegal operations."

The Maharashtra government has not granted official permission to any app-based bike taxi aggregator. The newly introduced e-bike policy allowed companies to run services in cities with population over one lakh if they meet specific regulatory conditions. With the rules not been officially notified, all such operations are being technically treated illegal.

It may be recalled that last month, the Transport Commissioner's office filed an FIR against Rapido and Uber at the Azad Maidan police station for operating bike taxis without permission.