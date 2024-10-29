Mumbai cops return 127 missing mobile phones to their owners

The Mumbai police have traced 127 missing mobile phones in the past 6 months and returned them to their registered owners after recovering the devices from different parts of the country, an official said on Monday. The Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) traced these cell phones which were valued at around Rs 19 lakh, said the official of the Andheri police, which recovered the devices lost in the last two years.According to Pramod Magar, Assistant Police Inspector (API), "These mobile phones were lost since 2022 from different locations in Andheri. We traced and recovered the phones in the last six months and returned them to their owners on the occasion of Diwali."These mobile phones were traced to different states like Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan with the help of technical analysis, he added.