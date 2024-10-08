MP Burglary Gangs Targeting Hyderabad Homes

Hyderabad:In a joint operation, central crime station sleuths from Madhapur and Balanagar nabbed a burglary gang of Madhya Pradesh.

The gang consisting of six members had 35 house burglary and an automobile theft case. One of the accused, Karan Manohar Babar, 23, was previously arrested by police from Bachupally, Dundigal, and Ameenpur. The others were Pyar Singh Bavula and Dhebra Bavula. Three other gang members had been arrested on September 7.

