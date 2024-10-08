 Top
MP Burglary Gangs Targeting Hyderabad Homes

8 Oct 2024 6:11 PM GMT
In a joint operation, central crime station sleuths from Madhapur and Balanagar nabbed a burglary gang of Madhya Pradesh.(Image credit:X)

Hyderabad:In a joint operation, central crime station sleuths from Madhapur and Balanagar nabbed a burglary gang of Madhya Pradesh.

The gang consisting of six members had 35 house burglary and an automobile theft case. One of the accused, Karan Manohar Babar, 23, was previously arrested by police from Bachupally, Dundigal, and Ameenpur. The others were Pyar Singh Bavula and Dhebra Bavula. Three other gang members had been arrested on September 7.

