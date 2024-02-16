Miscreants Shoot 20 Stray Dogs in Mahbubnagar Village

HYDERABAD: Unidentified miscreants, who came on bikes, shot more than 20 stray dogs to death with country-made weapons in Ponnekal village under Addakal police limits, Mahbubnagar district, on Friday. The police have registered cases.

Around 1.30 am, the miscreants, who wore masks, opened fire on stray dogs while riding on their bikes. The villagers noticed the incident and informed the police.

Addakula SI Srinivasulu said that they had found bullets from country-made weapons. Postmortem was conducted on all 20 dogs and samples have been sent to a forensic lab for further probe. The police have collected CCTV footage.



