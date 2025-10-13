Miscreants Posing As Maoists Loot Gold, Cash Worth Rs 8 lakh In Odisha’s Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: In a dramatic late-night heist, a group of armed miscreants looted gold ornaments and cash worth around Rs 8 lakh from a villager’s house in Nachhipur under Daspalla police limits of Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Sunday night. The culprits allegedly introduced themselves as Maoists and threatened the family at knifepoint.

According to reports, five to eight masked assailants stormed the residence of Bijay Gochhayat while the family was asleep. The intruders reportedly held a knife to Bijay’s neck, identifying themselves as Maoists before forcing open locked cupboards and looting valuables, including gold necklaces, chains, rings, silver anklets, and cash.

Following the incident, a police team from Daspalla rushed to the spot and began an investigation, assisted by a sniffer dog squad and forensic experts.

Preliminary findings indicate that the gang members, armed with machetes and other sharp weapons, may have posed as Maoists to instill fear in the victims. Police sources suspect the miscreants could have links with local ganja smuggling networks operating in the region.

Efforts are on to trace and nab the accused. Senior police officials have assured that the culprits will be brought to book soon.