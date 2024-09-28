Minor raped in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, locals hold blockade

Adilabad:Locals and parents of a minor girl in Bhuruguda blockaded NH-363 on Saturday, demanding that the police hang a man accused of raping the victim in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The incident of rape came to light on Saturday. Police have arrested the accused.

Asifabad circle inspector Satish told the protesters that a case had already been registered against the accused. The police requested the protesters to withdraw the blockade, promising the victim's parents that they would ensure the accused faces swift justice in a fast-track court.



Bommena Sagar, 28, who was inebriated, forcefully dragged the girl into his home while she was riding her bicycle home from school in Buruguda village on September 27.



The girl informed her parents about the incident. When they went to the accused's house, they found the door closed and him missing. They subsequently reported the incident to the Asifabad police, who later took the accused into custody.

