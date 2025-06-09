Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Timeline and Key Developments

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested on the night of June 8 along with three alleged contract killers from Indore in a coordinated operation between the Shillong and Indore police.The Meghalaya honeymoon murder case has gripped the nation with its chilling details and the shocking revelation of a meticulously planned crime.Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, residents of Indore, married on May 11 and set off for their honeymoon to the scenic hills of Meghalaya on May 20. They reached Mawlakhiyat village on May 22 and began a 3,000-step trek to Nongriat. What was meant to be a peaceful vacation quickly spiralled into a mystery as the couple went missing on May 23 after checking out of their Shillong homestay. The couple was last heard from on the afternoon of May 23, after which their phones were switched off.This disappearance triggered a search operation, leading to their rented scooter being discovered abandoned near a café at Sohrarim village, several kilometers from the Mawlakhiyat parking lot, on May 24. After days of relentless searching, the police discovered Raja’s semi-decomposed body in a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls on June 2. The body was identified by a tattoo on his hand and a waterproof smartwatch which Raja had borrowed from his brother. It showed clear signs of murder, with East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem stating, “There is no doubt it was a murder. We have recovered a dao. It was new and used for this very purpose.” Meanwhile, Sonam Raghuvanshi was yet to be found, with her family believing her to be alive and kidnapped.A crucial lead came from local tour guide Albert Pde, who revealed that he had seen the couple on a trek with three other men on the day of their disappearance, leading investigators to suspect a premeditated crime rather than an accident or random act of violence.The case saw a major breakthrough on the night of June 8, when Sonam was traced to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She had called her brother upon reaching Ghazipur around 1 a.m., following which the UP Police found her with a mild fever at the Khasi Dhaba in Nandganj. According to DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, she was arrested soon after, along with three alleged contract killers from Indore, in a coordinated operation between the Shillong and Indore police. The arrested men have confessed to being hired by Sonam. The operation to apprehend additional suspects is ongoing.UP Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna reported that Sonam would soon be handed over to the Indore Police. However, the Shillong Police has accused Sonam of orchestrating Raja’s murder and executing it by hiring killers from Indore, with Meghalaya DGP I. Nongrang stating that she had surrendered herself at the Nandganj police station and was thus arrested.As of June 9, Sonam and the three alleged accomplices are in protective custody and are set to be transported to Meghalaya. Her interrogation is expected to reveal the motive and other individuals involved.Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father, Devi Singh, has rejected the contract killing charges against his daughter, stating, “My daughter is innocent. I trust her completely. She cannot do this. They got married with the consent of both families. The Meghalaya government has been lying from the beginning.”