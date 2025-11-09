Medipally IT Worker Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad:Sridevi, 23, employed at an IT company in Gachibowli, died allegedly by suicide at her residence in Vinayaknagar, Medipally, on Thursday. Her father Emmaneni Venkateshwarulum who lodged a complaint with the Medipally police, said that Sridevi had been distressed due to work-related pressure.

The incident came to light at about 1.30 pm when her mother repeatedly knocked on the door to Sridevi’s room but received no response. On breaking it open, she found Sridevi dead.