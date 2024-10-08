 Top
Medchal ASI Caught Taking ₹50K Bribe

DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2024 6:32 PM GMT
Assistant sub-inspector of Medchal Police Station Madhu Sudhan Rao was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Monday.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:Assistant sub-inspector of Medchal Police Station Madhu Sudhan Rao was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Monday.

The officer had sought the amount from a complainant threatening him with coercive action. The complainant had gone to the police station to settle a payment dispute with one of his customers.

The ACB recovered the bribe from Rao's possession. Chemical tests confirmed the presence of the bribe on his right hand and the back pocket of his trousers.

Rao has been taken into custody and will be presented before the principal special judge of ACB.

