Matrimony Fraud: Woman Cheats Warangal Man, Flees With Cash And Gold

Warangal: In a case of online matrimonial site fraud, a groom from Warangal district in Telangana reportedly fell prey to a woman who fled with two lakh rupees cash and eight tolas of gold after marrying him.

As per reports, the case which had come to light recently, the victim, hailing from Choutapalli village, Parvathagiri mandal in the district, met the woman who claimed that she was from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh through a matrimony site. She had allegedly informed him that she was unmarried, and they both tied the knot last month.

After marriage, the couple stayed in a rented house in Hanumakonda for nearly a month. A week before her sudden disappearance, the woman allegedly fled with gold and cash from the house. Further to the victim’s shock, the so-called parents and relatives introduced by the woman who attended the wedding also turned out to be fake.

Investigations further revealed that the accused woman has a teenage daughter and is suspected of cheating other men in a similar manner. Whether a police case has been filed is yet to be ascertained. However, video footage of the bride and her relatives taken during the wedding is being shared on social media.