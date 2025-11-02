Mastermind of Odisha SI Recruitment Scam Nabbed Near Nepal Border

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam, the Odisha Crime Branch on Saturday evening arrested the prime accused and alleged mastermind, Shankar Prusty, from Uttarakhand near the Nepal border.

According to official sources, Prusty had been absconding since the scam came to light and was believed to be hiding along the Indo-Nepal border to evade arrest. Following weeks of surveillance and coordinated operations, the Crime Branch team successfully tracked him down and apprehended him.

Prusty is accused of orchestrating large-scale irregularities in the SI recruitment process, including the leak of question papers and illegal monetary deals with aspirants.

Earlier, Prusty — head of Panchsoft Company and alleged kingpin of the racket — had approached the High Court of Orissa seeking anticipatory bail. However, the court rejected the petitions filed by him and his wife, Deeptimayee Sahu.

While hearing the case, the High Court directed Deeptimayee to appear before the trial court and apply for regular bail as per due procedure. Both, however, continued to evade arrest despite the court’s directive.

The SI exam scam, which exposed serious breaches in the recruitment system, has triggered statewide concern over transparency and fairness in competitive examinations in Odisha.