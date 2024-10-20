Married man sets inter girl ablaze for refusing his love

Anantapur:A married man whose wife is pregnant set ablaze an intermediate student in Badvel town of Kadapa district on Saturday after she refused his love. The girl is battling for life at the RIMS Hospital in Kadapa.

Sources said Vignesh of Ramanjineya Nagar had started harassing the girl from the time she had been in her eighth class. A resident of the same locality, she is currently doing her first year intermediate at a private junior college in Badvel town.



Vignesh had recently married and his wife is pregnant. But he continued to harass the girl saying he loved her. On Saturday, he called her on phone, asking her to come to the outskirts of Badvel. When she refused, he threatened to commit suicide.



Following this, the girl took an autorickshaw and went to meet Vignesh near the Polytechnic College. He too got into the auto and they got down near the Century Plywood industry compound.



Vignesh took the girl to an isolated area near PP Kunta check post, doused her with petrol, set her on fire and fled from the spot when she started shouting for help. Listening to the girl’s cries, a few workers of Century Plywood rushed to the spot. They put off the flames and immediately alerted the police.



Police shifted her to Badvel Government Hospital, where doctors gave her first aid for her 80 per cent burns and referred her to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa.



Kadapa SP Harshavardhan Raju said four teams have been formed to nab the accused.



Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reacted seriously over the incident. He ordered Kadapa district administration to provide the girl full medical care and arrest the accused.

