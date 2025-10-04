Marijuana Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized At Bhubaneswar Airport; Kerala Youth Arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major drug bust, the Customs department at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Saturday seized marijuana worth around Rs 3 crore, allegedly smuggled into the city from Bangkok.

Officials said the contraband, weighing 3.2 kilograms, was intercepted during a routine inspection of air cargo. A youth from Kerala was arrested in connection with the seizure. The suspect was reportedly transporting the narcotics consignment through air freight when Customs officials detected the package.

According to sources, the seizure is part of the department’s intensified crackdown on narcotics smuggling networks operating through international routes. The marijuana was cleverly concealed, but alert Customs personnel discovered it during standard screening procedures.

“The suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned to ascertain the source of the contraband and the extent of the network involved,” an official said.

Investigators are now tracing possible links between this case and earlier drug hauls connected to Bangkok-based syndicates.

This is not the first such seizure at Bhubaneswar airport this year. In January 2025, Customs officials had arrested another Kerala native with contraband worth about Rs 7 crore. More recently, on July 29, 2025, officials intercepted approximately 50 kg of hydroponic marijuana, valued at over 30 crore, concealed in six bags on a flight from Bangkok. Three passengers from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in that case.

Saturday’s bust underscores Bhubaneswar airport’s emerging role as a key surveillance point in India’s anti-narcotics operations. Officials said vigilance has been stepped up, especially on international cargo and passenger routes, following a rise in attempts to smuggle high-value synthetic and hydroponic marijuana into the country.

The Customs department has reiterated that strict action will be taken against offenders and reaffirmed its commitment to preventing the entry of illicit drugs into India.