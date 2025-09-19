Manipur: Two Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, 5 Injured In Ambush

Guwahati: In an ambush two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and five others injured when a group of heavily armed rebels attacked a vehicle of the Assam Rifle in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Friday evening.

Informing that the incident took place in the district’s Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 6 pm, a defence spokesperson in a statement said, “A vehicle based column of troops of 33 Assam Rifles, was moving from its Patsoi Company Operating Base to Nambol Company Operating Base. In the general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed at about 5.50 pm by unidentified terrorists on the Highway in the de-notified area of Manipur.”

It further said, “In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five are injured who have since been evacuated to RIMS and are currently stable. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Search operations are ongoing to apprehend the terrorists involved in the incident.”

Pointing out that the condition of those injured was stated to be critical, security sources said that the injured personnel were taken to a hospital by police and locals.

The additional security forces have been rushed to the area and a massive combing operation has been launched.

About the involvement of militant groups in the ambush, security sources said that they are assessing the situation to ascertain the involvement of the militant group.