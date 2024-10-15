Manikonda Civic Chairman's Son’s Car Impounded

Hyderabad:The Narsingi police seized a four-wheeler belonging to Kasturi Shravan, Manikonda municipal chairman and Congress leader Kasturi Narender. The vehicle’s registration plate reportedly featured Shravan's name instead of the number. The issue was initially brought to light by an account on X (Twitter) named Manikonda Circus.



The tweet posted in Telugu roughly translated to, ‘Seems like the law is different for the people pf Manikonda and others. This place also turned out as a common platform for corruption, rowdyism and other violations of law. Public needs to start paying attention and make the law applied equally to every individual. But when will it all be put in place?’ Following the tweet, Narsingi police confirmed that a case has been registered.



Tension in Dharmaram as drunk men cause trouble



Warangal:High tension prevailed in Dharmaram village, Geesukonda mandal, Warangal, on Sunday night when some persons, who were allegedly drunk, during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession.

According to circle inspector A. Mahendra, the victim, Mamnoor constable B. Bikshapathi, had been assigned to provide security for the processions. He asked the group to stop consuming liquor, and they attacked him.

Local elders intervened and rescued Bikshapathi who later filed a complaint against one Anil. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.



Meanwhile, Congress district president Errabelli Swarna and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman Enagala Venkat Reddy, both of whom have ongoing disputes with endowments minister Konda Surekha, announced their intention to visit Dharmaram to console the victim, alleging that the attackers were the minister's followers. They were denied permission.

Bike Vendor Killed by Relative



Hyderabad: A 38-year-old bike vendor, R. Durgesh Singh, was murdered by his relative over financial disputes at his house in Lower Dhoolpet, Mangalhat police said. The accused, Bajrang Singh, slapped Durgesh at about 11.30 pm, after they quarreled over bike EMI payments. The victim fell to the ground and suffered internal bleeding. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.



2 Held for Murder Over Petty Issue



Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police arrested Mohammad Khaleel and Katta Prasad for the murder of Nadeem Pasha in Deenabandu Colony early on Monday over a petty issue. The three were known to each other, and the attackers had disputes with Nadeem. Jagadgirigutta inspector Nataraj said the victim spotted Khaleel and Prasad having liquor, and picked up a fight with them. Fearing for their safety, the duo attacked him with iron pipes.



Farmer Killed as Lorry Hits Bike



Hyderabad: A 53-year-old farmer died when a lorry collided with his bike on NH 44 on Sunday, Shamshabad police said. The victim, Kethavath Ramji, 53, was returning from agricultural work to his village Palamakula when the accident occurred. Shamshabad sub-inspector said the lorry driver, Vetrivel, 35, of Tamil Nadu, was arrested for rash and negligent driving.



Cops to Protect Land of Padma Awardee



Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu said the police would take the responsibility of providing security to the land given by the government to Padma Shri awardee Kinnera Mogulaiah, during a meeting on Monday. The artist had complained that unknown persons had demolished the compound wall of the property.

