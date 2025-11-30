Man Tells Kin, Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad:A 27-year-old Nalgonda resident, Anjaneyulu, died by suicide after informing a relative of his decision. The incident took place in Jangayyanagar when Anjaneyulu was staying in a rented room, LB Nagar inspector Vinod Kumar said.

When he received the message, the relative started calling Anjaneyulu. When there was no response, he informed Anjaneyulu’s brother. They asked a friend to check on Anjaneyulu, who was found dead.



Police said Anjaneyulu had completed his BSc from Nizam College about seven years ago and had been preparing for competitive exams. He had moved to LB Nagar about eight months ago

Gaming addict dies by suicide



Hyderabad:Shaikh, a 23-year-old restaurant worker from Bengal, died by suicide at Shamirpet on Friday evening, police said. Sub-inspector Somi Reddy said Shaikh had come to the city four months ago and was working at a restaurant and staying in a room above the eatery.



Police said Shaikh had recently become addicted to online gaming and had reportedly lost money. “He was away from his family for the first time and was feeling lonely. We suspect financial stress and emotional isolation may have led to the extreme step,” the SI said.

Around 5.30 pm, Shaikh reportedly locked himself inside his room and died by suicide. When he failed to report for his 6 pm duty, colleagues tried calling him but his phone was switched off. One staff member then went upstairs and knocked several times. After receiving no response, they broke open the plastic sheet fixed to the door and found him dead.

Kin murder man for excessive drinking and harassment



Hyderabad:A 55-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his wife Buggamma, younger son Raju and Shekhar, a relative, in Devendernagar, Boduppal, in Medipally, late on Thursday night. Medipally police said the deceased, Bandaru Anjaiah, worked as a private school bus driver.



Police said Anjaiah was addicted to alcohol and used to frequently harass and physically assault his family members. On Thursday night, the trio allegedly strangled Anjaiah to death. His daughter Pooja, who tried to stop the attack, was locked inside a room.



On Friday morning, Raju informed his elder brother Uday Kiran that their father was lying in the hall of the house and was not responding. The family called for an ambulance, who examined Anjaiah and confirmed his death. Based on Pooja's complaint, police registered a case of murder.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the killing was a result of constant abuse under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation into the incident is underway.





Ibomma Piracy Kingpin 3-Day Custody Ends

Hyderabad:The three-day police custody of iBomma piracy kingpin Immadi Ravi concluded here on Saturday, and investigators escorted him back to the Chanchalguda prison in the evening after making him undergo a medical examination.



Sources said the investigators had secured substantial evidence against Ravi during the questioning. “He explained about the advanced technology that he used in piracy and confessed that the movies he uploaded were taken from Telegram and other social media handles,” a source said.

Police said investigators had collected data about his financial transactions and suspected money laundering operations as well as information about his associate Nikhil. Forensic and cyber experts using information revealed by Ravi had blocked some piracy sites, sources said.



On his income, Ravi stuck to his version that he had earned `20 crore. Asked what ‘iBomma’ stood for, he replied it was for ‘Internet Bomma’, sources disclosed.



It was reported that based on his counsel’s advice, Ravi did not cooperate despite the investigators placing technical and physical evidence before him during questioning, sources disclosed.

On the first day of police custody the investigators had repeatedly questioned Ravi about financial links and international bank transaction details to which he either gave contradictory information or refused flatly refused to answer.

Man Nabbed on Cheating Charges

Hyderabad:The Saidabad police arrested Mohammed Sahed Alam, a native of Bihar’s Patna district, who had posed as an Indian Air Force (IAF) and cheating several aspirants who wanted jobs in the service. The accused told the police that he always used camouflage uniforms with IAF badges to cheat aspirants.



He also claimed that he had not only cheated several woman aspirants but also trapped them in the name of love and extorted money from them, Saidabad sub-inspector Gnaneshwar said. Alam used to claim he had contacts with the highest levels of the IAF to impress aspirants.



Police said Alam had come to the city three years ago and was a resident of Malakpet. He was being questioned about his uniform and forged ID card. Alam was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court.



Explosion Due to Compressor Blast, Says DCP



Hyderabad:South zone DCP Kiran Khare on Saturday said that the blast at the Gomati Electronics outlet earlier this week was caused by a compressor blast. He cautioned social media handles against floating conspiracy theories with regard to the blast.



Speaking to the media after inspecting the site, Khare said store owner Shiv Kumar Bansal and an unidentified person had died in the blast and seven others were out of danger.



Later, FSL, fire and police officials inspected other electronic shops in the south zone and urged the owners to adopt fire safety norms to prevent further fire accidents.