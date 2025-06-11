Man Steals Gold From His House For Girlfriend, Held Within 24 hrs

Warangal:The Mills Colony police cracked the gold theft case within 24 hours, arresting the victim's son in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

According to Warangal ACP G. Nandiram Naik, the accused was identified as Gurram Jayanth, 24, a resident of Padmara Kota. His father, the complainant, Ramakrishna, along with other family members, had gone to Hyderabad to attend a function on Sunday.

Upon returning home around 8.30 pm, they found the locks on their almirah were open and 16 tolas of gold ornaments were missing. Ramakrishna lodged a complaint at the Mills Colony police, who filed a case. CI Bollam Ramesh said during a vehicle check at Fort Road Junction, the police took Jayanth into custody as he tried to flee on noticing them.

During the interrogation, Jayanth confessed to committing the theft and the police recovered 11.16 tola of gold from his him. He admitted that he stole the gold from his home because he needed money for his girlfriend and to repay some debts. The ACP appreciated the police team including CI Ramesh, SIs Srikanth and Suresh, constables Praveen Reddy, Wajid Pasha and Narendar and home guard Rafi for cracking the theft case within 24 hours.





Bizman loses Rs 61 lakh to fraudsters

Hyderabad:A 40-year-old businessman from Secunderabad fell victim to an elaborate online trading scam, losing `61.52 lakhs to fraudsters posing as representatives of a wealth group.



The fraud began in April when the victim responded to a Facebook advertisement that falsely promised high returns on investments. He was contacted via WhatsApp from two mobile numbers, marking the beginning of a series of transactions.

According to a cybercrime police official, “The victim was directed to register through a Microsoft Forms link and access a trading portal. He was lured by the promise of lucrative IPO allocations and was shown entirely falsified gains.”

On the portal, he appeared to be earning profits from various companies: `4.99 lakh from one, `26.3 lakh from another and 92.97 lakh from a third, among others. Overall, the portal displayed a profit of over `2.99 crore.

The police stated that when the victim tried to withdraw `56 lakh, the transaction failed.

“The fraudsters then demanded `59.83 lakh as a 20 per cent commission. Despite multiple requests to deduct the amount from the funds, they insisted on upfront payment. Unaware that the amount was a sham, he grew anxious and paid the charges. He then began receiving threats about account blockage,” they added.

Upon realising the fraud, the victim filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Wing, stating a loss of `61,52,700. Officials have been urging citizens to stay cautious when investing through unregulated apps and to report cybercrime by dialling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.