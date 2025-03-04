Man Sentenced to 3 Years RI for Sexual Assault, Extortion of Minor

Hyderabad:Judge M.K. Padmavati of the Rangareddy Fast Track Special Court on Monday sentenced 23-year old Yasa Sumanth Reddy to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexual assault on a minor girl in 2019. She imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict and ordered a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the victim.

The accused was found guilty of stalking, cheating, and sexual assault. The prosecution was led by additional public prosecutor B. Sunitha.

Police said Sumanth Reddy, computer operator in a school, befriended the victim, a 16-year old student, and sent her messages professing love. She initially blocked him but he gained her trust over time. Once she responded, Sumanth Reddy started demanding money under various pretexts. She paid him a total of ₹5 lakh.



He also persuaded her to send her nude pictures and later went to her house and sexually assaulted her. Following the victim's complaint, a case was registered against him in 2019.



Investigations uncovered that Sumanth Reddy, used his job as a computer operator to access the student’s personal data and used the information to target the victim.