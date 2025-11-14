Man Kills Wife Suspecting Infidelity

Vijayawada:A man allegedly murdered his wife by attacking her with a knife, suspecting her character, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

According to Suryaraopeta police, the victim, Saraswathi, 30, a native of Nuzvid, was working as a nurse in a private hospital. Her husband, Vijay, employed as an operation theatre assistant in another private hospital, had married her three years ago in a love marriage.

At around 2.18 p.m., Vijay reportedly arrived at the hospital where Saraswathi worked, armed with a knife, and waited outside. When she stepped out, he attacked her, inflicting grievous bleeding injuries. She was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have registered a case and taken Vijay into custody for questioning.