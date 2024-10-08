Man Kills Wife for Dark Complexion

Hyderabad:An 18-year-old newly married housewife succumbed to burns on Tuesday after her husband doused her with petrol and set her ablaze for her dark complexion in Balajinagar, Narsingi police said.

According to the Narsingi police, the accused Gondella Mahesh Kumar on October 3 at 8.30 pm returned home and threatened to marry another girl. Followed by a heated argument, Mahesh Kumar allegedly murdered his wife Gondola Lakshmi. Kumar has reportedly been detained.



Lakshmi’s neighbours Padma and Ramya, on hearing Lakshmi’s cry for help, rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors suggested they shift her to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where she died on Monday night while undergoing treatment.



The couple was married two months back. A week after their marriage, Mahesh Kumar who works in a private firm started abusing and threatening her by stating that because she is dark in complexion he is ashamed to take her out and would marry someone else, police said.

