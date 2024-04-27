Hyderabad: Man Kills Brother Over Liquor, Money

Hyderabad: A man killed his elder brother, 29-year-old Mohammed Feroz, for demanding money to buy liquor, the Asifnagar police said on Saturday. Police said that Feroz, who was unemployed, returned home drunk at 11.30 pm on Friday at Feelkhana, and snatched his younger brother Md Sayeed’s phone after he refused to give him money. This sparked a quarrel between the two, Asifnagar inspector G. Venkateshwarlu said. Following this, Sayeed, an electrician, informed his friend Md Shahbaz. At 2.30 pm Sayeed and Shabaz woke Feroz, who was asleep, took him to the terrace and hit him with an iron rod on the head. The blow killed Feroz on the spot. The two then fled the place. They have been reportedly taken into custody. Police said Feroz used to harass his family members for money regularly. Police booked a case and shifted the victim’s body to the OGH mortuary for postmortem.

Hyderabad Police Seize Ganja-laced Chocolates from Paan Vendor

Hyderabad: The south-east zone task force and Kanchanbagh police Mohammed Majid, a paan vendor, and seized four kilograms of ganja-laced chocolates from him. The police intercepted the accused Mohammed Majid, 33, when he was going on a two-wheeler at Hafeez Babanagar. Police seized 20 packets containing 40 ganja-laced chocolates under the brandname ‘Sri Mahakal,’ said task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal. During interrogation, Majid allegedly revealed that he had procured the chocolates from one Rajan Singh of UP.

Hyderabad Police Arrest Ganja Peddler with Two Kilograms of Narcotic

Hyderabad: The state Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Madhuranagar police arrested a ganja peddler and recovered two kilograms of the narcotic worth Rs 55.000 from his possession. The accused, B. Satya Sai, 27, of Madhuranagar, was himself a substance abuser, police said. He began procuring small quantities of ganja from one Vinod of AP and was selling it locally. The accused along with seized property was handed over to Madhuranagar police for investigation and later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Hyderabad Mason Arrested for Assaulting Minor Girl, Promising Marriage

Hyderabad: Kacheguda police said they had arrested a mason for sexually assaulting a minor girl after offering to marry her. The accused, Sai Kiran alias Nani, had met the victim four months back on social media. After befriending her and promising to marry her. Kiran called the victim to his room where he molested and attempted to rape her, sources said. The victim escaped from the place and told her parents, who lodged a complaint with the police. Chikkadpally sub-inspector H. Naresh said that following the complaint, the police arrested Kiran under the Pocso Act and a court later remanded him to judicial custody.

Hyderabad: RPF Busts Ticket Black Market, Seizes Tatkal Ticket

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force Lingampalli unit arrested two suspects and recovered a Tatkal ticket valued at Rs 6,150 at Bharatnagar. They were trying to sell the ticket in the black market in view of the high demand for tickets in the summer. A statement said RPF sub-inspector B. Balaji and constable Vishesh later conducted multiple raids on the illegal sale of e-tickets under `Operation Upalabdh.` This year so far, the RPF Lingampalli unit has seized 152 tickets sold at raliway counter and online with a total value Rs 2.8 lakh.

RPF Secunderabad Rescues Runaway Teen from Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad: The RPF Secunderabad rescued a 17-year-old who had run away from his native place in Madhya Pradesh and was found at the station. Sub-inspector M. Venkata Reddy and constable Vaishali noticed the boy, a native of Purani Itarsi, crying on Platform 1 at 10.30 pm on Friday. During counselling, the minor disclosed that he had run away from his house. Venkat Reddy handed him over to the in coordination with Childline authorities ensured that he was handed over to the Ashrita open shelter boys home in Kacheguda, following the directives of Shubham Mehra of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The RPF has so far rescued 42 children this year and handed them over to the Childline authorities.



