Man Killed, Another Injured In Clash

Hyderabad:A 37-year-old man was killed and another critically injured after a gang attacked them with iron rods at Dhulapally in Petbasheerabad on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased, Srikanth Goud, ran sheds and a rental business in Steel City, while his friend Ali, 36, operated auto trolleys. Ali often worked with crane driver Anand from Shapur Nagar, but disputes had grown between them.



On Thursday, Srikanth, Ali and a friend, Raju, were consuming liquor in a shed at Steel City. At that time, Ali got into an argument with Anand. As the argument intensified, Srikanth and Ali assaulted Anand, who left the spot. However, Anand returned with four others. By then, Raju had gone home, leaving Srikanth and Ali behind.



The group attacked with iron rods, killing Srikanth on the spot with a blow to the head. Ali was critically injured and shifted to Gandhi Hospital. “The accused believed Srikanth often dominated him, saying he was not a local and interfered in most of his decisions. He had bottled it up for four to five years. However, yesterday, as Srikanth and Ali attacked, things got worse,” said inspector Vijay Vardhan.



Migrant worker dies in Narsingi



Hyderabad:A migrant worker died while being shifted to a hospital after sustaining injuries during a scuffle with his wife, near the gram panchayat office in Kokapet in Narsingi, on Thursday night. According to Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud, the deceased, Bharaka Bora, and his wife, Krishna Jyoti, worked as labourers at a construction company and had a child.



Police said Bharaka was addicted to alcohol and would frequently fight with his wife and subject her to domestic abuse. One week prior to the incident, Bharaka, in a drunken state, had left the house. On Thursday night, he returned and banged on the door, demanding to be let in. When Jyoti refused, he allegedly broke the door open and got into a quarrel with her. When he allegedly tried to stab her with a knife, she resisted, and in the struggle, he fell, sustaining a head injury.



Neighbours rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead. Police said he had only a two-cm cut injury, not enough to cause death, and suspected a head injury was the real cause. Postmortem results are awaited.



Jyoti had planned to return to Assam earlier this month but stayed back. Police registered a murder case but said that if the death is confirmed as self-defence, she will not face charges. Neighbours and his family confirmed Bharaka’s history of violent behaviour when drunk, the ACP said.





Lawyers attacked at Manchal PS

Hyderabad:Tension prevailed in Manchal on Friday after two advocates were assaulted outside the police station by relatives of a woman in a domestic violence case, triggering statewide protests from the legal fraternity.



According to Manchal police, advocate Hanuman Naik and his colleague Anil Kumar had visited the station to represent a man facing notices in the case. As they were leaving, nearly 30 family members of the complainant confronted them, accusing Naik of siding with the husband to separate the couple.



During the scuffle, women in the group scratched Naik’s shoulder, causing minor injuries, before the police dispersed the crowd. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Naik said: “Like any advocate, I accepted the case when the husband approached me. But the wife’s family attacked me and my colleague. We need protection.”



Following the incident, advocates struck work and staged protests at the LB Nagar Court premises, later extending the strike across Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and other districts. Meanwhile, Manchal police confirmed a case has been registered against those involved and an investigation is underway.







73-yr-old woman robbed

Hyderabad:A 73-year-old woman was attacked and her gold chain snatched at her residence in Sahara Estate, Vanasthalipuram, on Friday morning.



According to Vanasthalipuram police, the victim, Ramasundari, had just stepped out of the washroom around 6.30 am when an unidentified woman wearing a scarf entered the house, threw chilli powder in her eyes and snatched two chains weighing three tolas before fleeing.

At the time, her husband, Niranjan, 75, was out on his morning walk. The couple’s children live in Bengaluru. Police collected clues at the scene and registered a case.