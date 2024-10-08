Man held for trying to rape minor girl

Vijayawada:A 21-year-old man was arrested under a Pocso case for attempting to rape a minor girl at railway tracks near Rajiv Gandhi flower market on Sunday night. The incident took place under Krishna Lanka police station limits and the accused has been identified as Chennuri Subramanyam, 21, of Chevuturu village of G. Konduru mandal in Krishna district.

According to police, the accused was in an inebriated condition. He forcefully picked up the minor girl near Vinayaka temple at around 8 pm and took her near the railway track at the Rajiv Gandhi flower market to sexually assault her.

“When the accused tried to force on the minor girl, II Traffic RSI Faizulla Baig and his team prevented the accused and rescued the girl. The victim’s parents went out on their petty business and were not at home when the accused forcefully picked up the victim,” Krishna Lanka CI S.S.S.V. Naga Raju told Deccan Chronicle.

Based on the complaint filed by the RSI, the Krishna Lanka police booked a case under sections 74 and 75 of the BNS and sections 8 and 18 of the Pocso Act. Police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand. The police further said the victim was admitted to a hospital for medical examination and her health condition was normal.