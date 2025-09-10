Man Fails to Rob ATM in Adilabad, Escapes as Alarm Sounds

Adilabad: A man made a futile effort to rob an ATM and managed to escape when police rushed to the spot after the alarm sounded, near Kisan Chowk in Adilabad in the early hours on Tuesday. The efforts to rob the ATM were recorded on the CCTV cameras. Police said the unidentified person smashed open the ATM cover by using a crowbar and tried to break the locker. The alarm sounded when the front portion of the ATM opened.



Excise Officials Seize 21 Kg Ganja Worth ₹12 Lakh from Bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Rangareddy excise officials seized 21.33 kg ganja worth `12 lakh, during a check on a bus coming from Odisha to Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Two persons were arrested while one more is absconding.



An enforcement team comprising AES Jeevan Kiran, CI Balaraju, Chandrasekhar, and SIs Venkateshwarlu, Akhil, and Ravi found two suspicious briefcases in the luggage compartment. On opening them, they discovered packets containing ganja weighing 21.33 kilograms.

The accused, Biren Nayak and Rajender Chittila, were arrested and handed over to the Hayathnagar excise sstation together with the contraband. Officials said the consignment originated from Odisha and was to be delivered to a contact in Hyderabad. The accused revealed that a man named Kushbh in Odisha provided them the ganja instructing them to hand it over to another person upon arrival.

RPF Secunderabad Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹4.17 Crore This Year



Hyderabad:The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad, said it had seized narcotics worth `4.17 crore so far this year. This included 70 cases being booked and the arrest of 84 persons arrested. In all of last year, the RPF-Secunderabad recovered drugs worth `4.42 crore in 69 incidents and arrested 82 persons.

The RPF said that on September 6, an all-women Shakti team, and the Excise department jointly conducted checks in Train 11020 Konark Express between Khammam and Warangal on September 6 and found an unclaimed suitcase containing 16 kg of dry ganja worth `8 lakh, divisional security commissioner Alakunta Naveen Kumar said.

Wall Collapse at Sangareddy Gurukul School Injures Three Students



Hyderabad:Three students sustained minor injuries when a portion of the wall of the old dormitory block of a Gurukul school in Lingampalli of Munipalli mandal in Sangareddy, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The injured were shifted to Zaheerabad Area Hospital for treatment.

The school, run by the Telangana Residential Educational Society, was built in 1984 and currently accommodates 601 students from Class 5 to Intermediate.

“A major tragedy was averted as all students were in their classrooms at the time of the collapse. Three students, who happened to be walking alongside the building, suffered minor injuries,” district collector P. Praveenya who inspected the site, told the Deccan Chronicle.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has begun clearing the debris, while staff retrieved students’ belongings from the damaged structure. Temporary accommodation has been arranged in available classrooms and hostel rooms. The collector said a proposal will be sent to the government for constructing a new hostel building. “We have demarcated all the places, and the ones that can be repaired will be and the rest will be demolished,” she said.