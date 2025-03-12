Man duped of Rs 14.4L in online ticket booking

Hyderabad:A businessman from Keesara fell victim to an online scam losing Rs 14.4 lakh in the process. Rachakonda Cybercrime wing registered a complaint in this regard and launched a probe.

The scam was unearthed when a businessman, 46, received a message on his Telegram platform. Starting from Rs 11,000, he invested a total of Rs 14,40,000. The victim was lured on the promise of earning Rs 3,000 per day but ended up scammed.

The businessman was contacted by Parvathi Suresh who claimed to be a junior executive with a company called Yatra Global. He promised great commissions that can be earned in a day for booking airline tickets and claimed that the booking agents could earn Rs 900-1,000 for completing a demo task and up to Rs 3,000 per day for each ticket booked.



The victim was convinced by the offer, and registered his details on the platform. An initial payment of Rs 912 was paid and the victim was manipulated that he earned Rs 11,000. He then believed in the transactions that he received profits.



When the scammer asked him to pay additional amounts of Rs 18,090 and Rs 44,024 for booking more tickets, there was no second thought. The scammer promised higher commissions if the victim completed 90 bookings and offered special orders for additional earnings.



But even after completing 90 bookings, the victim was pressured to pay money in the name of withdrawal charges. Over the time, he transferred a total of Rs 14.4 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. However, after making the payments, the victim’s account was suddenly locked, and he received no earnings.



