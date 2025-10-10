Man Booked for Defamatory FB Post Against TTD

Tirupati:A case has been registered against a Hyderabad-based man for allegedly posting a defamatory video on Facebook targeting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and its management.

According to TTD vigilance officials, the accused, Mohammad Rafiq of Hyderabad, distorted a devotional reel originally shared by a young woman about Srivari Annaprasadam and re-uploaded it on Facebook in a way that discredited TTD chairman B.R. Naidu and the temple administration. The doctored video reportedly went viral on social media.



Following this, the assistant vigilance and security officer (AVSO) of the TTD vigilance and security wing lodged a complaint on Wednesday with the Tirumala One-Town police, who subsequently registered a case and began an investigation.



Confirming the development, circle inspector G. Vijay Kumar said that the case was registered based on the AVSO’s complaint and that Rafiq will be called in for enquiry.



TTD officials stated that the viral video contained malicious remarks intended to malign the TTD chairman and drag the temple institution into political controversy. They noted that such incidents reflect ongoing attempts by certain groups to spread misinformation and undermine the sanctity of Tirumala.



It may be recalled that the TTD Board recently resolved to initiate criminal proceedings against individuals spreading false propaganda or misleading content likely to harm the temple’s reputation. In line with this, the TTD vigilance and police teams have stepped up monitoring efforts to curb such activities and ensure strict action against offenders.



Man remanded for defamatory posts against Lokesh, TTD chief



Tirupati:The Tirupati police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly spreading false and defamatory content about the government and political leaders and TTD on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). According to police, the accused has been identified as Kaulepalli Amjad Khan, also known as Mega Amjad, a resident of Jaukupalem Street, Kadiri, in Sri Sathya Sai district.

He is reportedly engaged in business. Police said that Amjad Khan had created two fake social media accounts — Chiranjeeevi@KaranamNTR and Eren Chowdary@Chowdary — through which he allegedly posted provocative and defamatory content intended to create discord among political parties and communities.



Investigations revealed that he also circulated false information about TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, minister Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s family members. Based on the complaints received, two cases were registered at the Tirupati West police station. During the investigation, the accused was brought from Kadiri Sub-Jail on a PT warrant and produced before the Principal Junior Civil Judge Court, Tirupati, on Thursday. The court remanded him to 15 days of judicial custody.



The Tirupati district police warned that spreading false information or posting content that incites communal or political tensions on social media would not be tolerated. They added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such activities.



Serial thief arrested in Bapatla district

Vijayawada:Bapatla district CCS police arrested a habitual offender involved in daytime house burglaries across two Telugu states on Thursday, recovering stolen property worth approximately `8 lakh.



The accused, Kodirekka Vijay Kumar (32) from Yadlapadu village in Palnadu district, was apprehended at the Addanki-Medarametla bypass road junction around noon. District SP B. Umamaheshwar lauded the CCS team for their strategic operation.



CCS DSP P. Jagadish Nayak disclosed that Kumar, working as a welder, had been committing thefts for five years to fund his addictions. He targeted locked houses during the daytime across the Addanki, Santhamaguluru, and Martur Police Station limits, committing six burglaries in the Bapatla district alone.



The accused has eight prior theft cases—six in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh. He was previously remanded in 2022 and 2023 but resumed criminal activities after bail.



Police recovered gold ornaments worth `5.70 lakh, silver jewellery worth `30,000, cash of `1.15 lakh, and a motorcycle valued at `70,000.



Man, son killed as lorry hits bike on highway



Kurnool:A man and his 14-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Billekal village in Aspari mandal on the Ballari–Kurnool highway on Thursday.



According to Aspari circle inspector A. Gangadhar, the deceased were identified as Mala Dasari Mahesh, a resident of Pothugallu village in Krishnagiri mandal, and his son Srinivas, a Class 9 student at Gurukul School in Arikera, Alur mandal.



Police said Mahesh was taking his son back to school after the Dasara holidays when a speeding lorry, travelling from Ballari towards Kurnool, rammed into their two-wheeler near the vegetable market at Billekal.



Due to the impact, the boy died on the spot, while Mahesh sustained fractures to both legs. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.



Based on a complaint lodged by Rameswaramma, Mahesh’s wife, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

