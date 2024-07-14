Man Arrested in Hyderabad for Allegedly Killing Wife Over Phone Addiction

Hyderabad: A man from Odisha, who had killed his wife in new Bharatnagar within Uppal police station limits, was arrested and presented before the court by Uppal police Sunday.

Malkajgiri zone ACP Chakrapani told Deccan Chronicle, the man was arrested on Saturday evening. Pradeep Bola had migrated to Hyderabad with his wife and their 10-month-old daughter four months back. The three were living in a rented apartment in the area.

The couple had constant fights because Pradeep objected to Madhu Smitha's (deceased) addiction to phones and making reels. Late in the night as they were having an argument, he took a rolling pin and struck her head. He used a rope to strangle her when she felt unconscious,.

After confirming that she was dead, he hid her body in a bag and put it in a drum in the washroom. The incident occurred four days ago.

The police said Pradeep went to Secunderabad railway station and asked a person to hold his daughter while he'd go to the washroom. Later, he did not turn up.

The police further said, the accused suspected his wife had an affair. Pradeep worked at a local tiffin center in Uppal Bagayat.

Meanwhile, the owner of the house revealed that they informed the police when they got a stench. Srinivas, his neighbour, said, they often heard them fight. Four days before they discovered the smell, they found the house locked suddenly.

Another resident, Venkatesh, said, their daughter has cancer and Pradeep felt Madhu Smitha did not take care of her. He would drink and then come home and beat her up almost every day.