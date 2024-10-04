 Top
Home » News » Crime

Man arrested for illegal firecracker storage in Hyderabad

Crime
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2024 12:33 PM GMT
Hyderabad police arrested a man for illegally storing Rs 15 lakh worth firecrackers in residential godowns ahead of festivals
Man arrested for illegal firecracker storage in Hyderabad
x
On tip off, police conducted raids on godown and found a huge quantity of firecrackers including bombs, sprinklers and other items illegally stored in two godowns which are located in residential areas. (Representative Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested 49-year-old Shyam Yadav, resident of Begum Bazar for possessing huge quantities of firecrackers and storing them illegally. Policeseized Rs 15 lakh worth of material.

Based on a tip-off, police conducted raids and found a huge quantity of firecrackers including bombs, sprinklers and other items illegally stored in two godowns locatheted in a residential areas. In view of the forthcoming Dasara and Diwali festival, the individual had purchased the crackers and stored them illegally without obtaining the explosive permission.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad firecracker arrest Hyderabad illegal firecracker storage hyderabad police hyderabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick