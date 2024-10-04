Man arrested for illegal firecracker storage in Hyderabad
Hyderabad police arrested a man for illegally storing Rs 15 lakh worth firecrackers in residential godowns ahead of festivals
Hyderabad: The Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested 49-year-old Shyam Yadav, resident of Begum Bazar for possessing huge quantities of firecrackers and storing them illegally. Policeseized Rs 15 lakh worth of material.
Based on a tip-off, police conducted raids and found a huge quantity of firecrackers including bombs, sprinklers and other items illegally stored in two godowns locatheted in a residential areas. In view of the forthcoming Dasara and Diwali festival, the individual had purchased the crackers and stored them illegally without obtaining the explosive permission.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
