Man arrested for illegal firecracker storage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested 49-year-old Shyam Yadav, resident of Begum Bazar for possessing huge quantities of firecrackers and storing them illegally. Policeseized Rs 15 lakh worth of material.

Based on a tip-off, police conducted raids and found a huge quantity of firecrackers including bombs, sprinklers and other items illegally stored in two godowns locatheted in a residential areas. In view of the forthcoming Dasara and Diwali festival, the individual had purchased the crackers and stored them illegally without obtaining the explosive permission.