Telangana: Major Fire At Mattress Firm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a foam manufacturing unit, Vega Foams Industries, in Aushapur in Ghatkesar, at around 9.30 am on Thursday. The fire was quickly doused and no casualties were reported. Ghatkesar police and fire service teams from Bibinagar, Cherlapally and HPCL Aushapur rushed to the spot upon receiving a call. Preliminary inquiry suggested the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.



Transwoman Succumbs To Injuries

Hyderabad:P. Apsara, 29, a transgender person, who along with seven others had attempted to die by suicide following harassment from another group on November 18, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital early hours on Thursday. Those who were with Apsara at that time are undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital



Apsara, a resident of Borabanda, belonged to Warangal district. The suicide bid took place when eight persons including Apsara were staging a protest along with 50 others near Borabanda.

According to SR Nagar ACP S.V. Radhavendra Rao, along with others had filed a complaint against Monalisa. “We have arrested Monalisa in Bellampalli Mancherial district on Wednesday. The accused was previously involved murder, NDPS kidnap and extortion cases in various police stations,” the ACP said.



Command Centre For Smooth Flow Of Traffic: PC



Hyderabad:City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar announced that a traffic command control centre protocol would be established to ensure that vehicular flow would be smooth in the city. He directed senior officials to take proactive steps towards resolving traffic-related issues. He directed traffic officials to visit and inspect accident sites when road accidents occur.



During interaction with the ground-level traffic police personnel Sajjanar inquired about the problems they faced and also collected feedback on measures to improve traffic flow.



Subsequently, the commissioner issued directives to the traffic staff on several key issues. He said the performance of the traffic police was improving and directed them to not tolerate violations like drunken driving, minor driving, wrong route, dangerous driving etc., and to take action as per law.



The commissioner announced that convergence meetings' with officials from all departments will be organised regularly every month starting from November 27.

He instructed the formation of special teams to conduct a scientific study on U-turns and suggested that the `real-time traffic monitoring system` should be further strengthened.

Sajjanar also warned that strict action would be taken as per the law if anybody obstructed government officers while performing their duties. He said violators would be booked in criminal cases for assaulting, misbehaving with a government official on duty under the HCP Act. The commissioner said if required history sheets would also be opened against them.



Death Sentence For Man Who Killed Wife, Kids

Hyderabad:The Vikarabad district court on Thursday awarded the death sentence to Guru Praveen Kumar, accused of murdering his wife and two children in 2019.

Vikarabad SP K Narayana Reddy said that Kumar, a resident of Serilingampally, had married Chandini after a love affair. It was Chandini’s second marriage; she had a son from her first marriage. Police said Kumar agreed to take care of the son. After marriage, the couple shifted to Vikarabad.



The couple had a daughter. Kumar began suspecting Chandini after she began having long conversations on her phone. This led to quarrels between them.



On August 4, 2019, when the children were sleeping, Kumar killed Chandni and the two children. He attempted to die by suicide, but survived the attempt. Police registered cases and submitted evidence before the court. The court, after examining the evidence, convicted the accused and awarded death sentence on Thursday.