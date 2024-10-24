Maharashtra: Death toll in water tank collapse incident reaches 5

Pimpri Chinchwad (Maharashtra): The death toll in the water tank collapse incident in the Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharastra rose to five after two more labourers died during treatment on Thursday, a police official said.

"Two more labourers were declared dead at the hospital during treatment. Death toll rises to 5. A total of 5 labourers are under treatment after getting injured," said Swapna Gore, DCP Pimpri Chinchwad.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil said that the identification of the labourers is being ascertained by the police.

"We came to know about this incident at 7 am. PCMC's Fire Brigade team and Medical team reached here. Be it shifting (the bodies) of casualties or taking injured to hospital, it was done by them...3 people have died and 7-8 are injured. They are admitted to a hospital...Complete information will be gathered and action will be taken against the guilty... Prima facie, it seems that the killed labourers hail from outside the state. Identification of the labourers is being ascertained by Police and further action will be taken by them," he said.

The incident unfolded in the Bhosari area of Pune on Thursday morning when a portion of a water tank collapsed. The initial death toll was 3.

Officials earlier on Thursday said that all three killed people were labourers.