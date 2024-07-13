Maharashtra cyber police book YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for post by ‘parody account’

Mumbai: Cyber cell of Maharashtra police has filed a case against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account posted a message on X that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter had passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam without even appearing for it. The YouTuber has been booked based on a complaint filed by Mr. Birla’s relative. When pointed out that the message was not posted by Rathi’s social media handle, the police said they are investigating it.

A police official said that the YouTubuer has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and making a statement leading to mischief, along with charges under the IT Act, the official said.

According to the state cyber department, the account with the handle @dhruvrahtee had claimed on X that Birla's daughter had cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam without appearing for it.

However, the bio of the handle @dhruvrahtee reads, “This is the fan and parody account and not affiliated with the original account of @dhruv_rathee. Not impersonating anyone. This account is Parody.”

Rathi on X handle wrote that the post was done by some random parody Twitter account. “I have nothing to do with this,” he said.

The parody account posted on X on Saturday, “As directed by @MahaCyber1, I have deleted all my posts and comments on Anjali Birla, I will like to apologize as I was unaware about the facts and copied someone else' tweets and shared it.”